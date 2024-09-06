Government moves forward with casino complex plan

Listen to this article

Immigration police raid an illegal casino in a hotel in Nonthaburi in November last year. (Police photo)

The government will proceed with plans for a mega entertainment complex in Thailand that would include casinos, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Thursday.

He said a public hearing had been held, with 80% of participants agreeing with the plan.

Mr Julapun, a key member of the coalition-core Pheu Thai Party, said the public hearing was organised for concerned parties to discuss the entertainment complex bill drafted by the Ministry of Finance.

The bill will legalise entertainment complexes of which casinos will form a part.

The bill would be adjusted to include helpful content from participants' remarks made during the hearing, he said.

The revised bill would be submitted to the cabinet for coalition parties to decide whether to support it. If they express their support, the bill will proceed to the Council of State for scrutiny before being proposed to the House of Representatives, the deputy minister added.

Most forms of gambling are currently illegal in the kingdom, though underground betting is rampant. State-controlled horse races and an official lottery are permitted.

The Finance Ministry study last month showed that the government's proposed entertainment complex project, which includes casinos, is expected to attract primarily Thai gamblers, accounting for up to 90% of customers.

According to a Finance Ministry source, companies seeking a concession for an entertainment complex must be limited or public limited companies with registered capital of at least 10 billion baht. These companies must obtain a licence from the Entertainment Complex Policy Committee.

A licence lasts 30 years and may be renewed for up to 10 years at a time. The licence fee is 5 billion baht per licence, with an annual fee of 1 billion baht.

The casino entrance fee for Thais will not exceed 5,000 baht per person, according to the source.

Several administrations have tried to legalise gambling to boost jobs and state revenues and draw more foreign tourists. However, each attempt met pushback from conservatives.

Pheu Thai has argued Thailand has fallen behind its neighbours in the gaming industry. Thaksin Shinawatra, father of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is widely seen as a major force behind her government. In a dinner speech last month, Thaksin stressed the potential benefits of regulating and taxing online gambling and formalising the larger underground economy.

In Southeast Asia, the nations of Cambodia, Singapore, Myanmar, and the Philippines have legalised casinos. Casinos in Cambodia and Myanmar cater overwhelmingly to Thai and Chinese customers, many of whom are on weekend junkets.