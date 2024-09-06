Illegal Canadian masseur arrested on Koh Phangan

Canadian massage therapist Ky Jablonowski (left) answers questions following his arrest while providing a massage in his resort room on Koh Phangan on Friday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SURAT THANI - A Canadian man who provided massage therapy services on Koh Phangan has been arrested for working in an occupation reserved for Thai nationals.

Tourist police and immigration officers arrested Ky Jablonowski, 48, during a raid on a room at Kissmoon Village resort on the tourist island on Friday.

Officers seized his massage bed. As he appeared to be acting suspiciously, officers searched him and found a sachet of MDMA in his pants pocket. He said a friend gave him the drug while they went out together.

During questioning, he told the officers that he had been working as a massage therapist and also taught massage. His fees were 3,000 baht per session. He had a website and also took bookings for massage services and courses on WhatsApp.

Mr Jablonowski was charged with working in an occupation not permitted for foreign nationals and possession of a category 1 drug. He was handed over to the Koh Phangan police station for legal action.