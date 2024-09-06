Indian man wanted for murder arrested in Bangkok

Listen to this article

Police arrest suspect Parveen “Kala” Kumar at a restaurant in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

An Indian man accused of a string of crimes in his country, including murder and abduction, has been arrested in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok.

Immigration officers and other officials arrested Parveen “Kala” Kumar, 27, an Indian national, at a restaurant in Bang Khun Phrom area of Phra Nakhon district on Thursday.

Mr Kumar was wanted in connection with 13 criminal cases in his country and had fled to Thailand, Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nutchanart, deputy chief of the Immigration Bureau, said on Friday.

The arrest came after the bureau received a tip-off from the Armed Forces Security Centre about a man believed to be an Indian national who had been seen acting suspiciously. He was seen frequently at a hotel in the Bang Khun Phrom area.

Immigration officers began their investigation and determined the man’s identity. They then asked for help from the Indian embassy in checking his record.

The officers were told that the man was a dangerous person wanted in 13 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, abduction and weapons offences, said Pol Maj Gen Phanthana.

The suspect is being detained by the Immigration Bureau pending deportation to his country for legal action there.