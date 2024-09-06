Man killed while ‘stealing’ electric cables

Body found beneath skywalk in Sathon district had been there 4-5 months

Rescue workers prepare to take the body of an unidentified man from a service space underneath a skywalk in Sathon district of Bangkok to a hospital. (Photo: Poh Teck Tung foundation)

The body of an unidentified man has been found in a service space underneath a skywalk in Sathon district of Bangkok.

Police believe the man died at least four or five months ago after being electrocuted while attempting to steal electrical wires beneath the skywalk above the Sathon-Narathiwat intersection.

Police officers arrived at the scene on Thursday evening after being informed by a city electrician who found the corpse.

The electrician stumbled across the remains while doing checks for a power outage.

The man’s remains had decayed and were dried out. He was found wearing a flashlight-mounted helmet. A tote bag containing several sets of pliers and wrenches was found nearby.

A set of pliers was found stuck on a cable. The officers believe that he was cutting cables in an attempt to steal them and was electrocuted.

His body has been sent to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital for an autopsy and identification.