Six drug smugglers killed in clash with soldiers

1.3 million speed pills found near bodies in follow-up search near northern border in Chiang Mai

Soldiers inspect a modified rucksack containing speed pills on Saturday morning following a clash with drug smugglers in Mae Ai district of Chiang Mai late on Friday night. Six smugglers were found dead and 1.3 million speed pills seized. (Photo supplied/Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI - Six suspected drug smugglers were killed in a clash with an army patrol, which later seized about 1.3 million speed pills near the country’s northern border in Mae Ai district late Friday night.

The exchange of gunfire erupted at about 11.15pm on Friday, when soldiers patrolling near the natural border crossing spotted a group of 7-10 men with rucksacks.

The patrol signalled them to stop but the men opened fire. The soldiers returned fire and shooting from both sides continued for about 10 minutes, said Gen Narit Thawornwong, commander of the drug suppression unit in northern border areas.

After the gunfire subsided, troops were sent to guard the area overnight pending a follow-up inspection on Saturday morning.

Soldiers dispatched to the scene in the morning found the bodies of six men along with modified rucksacks containing speed pills in a forested area near the Huai Nam Yen crossing, said Gen Narit.

A total of 13 rucksacks, each containing about 100,000 pills, a shotgun, some cartridges for shotguns and AK-47 rifles were found scattered around the forested area.