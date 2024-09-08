Heavy downpours continue in North, Northeast Thailand

A woman walks past a fallen tree following the impact of Typhoon Yagi, in Hanoi, Vietnam on Sunday. (Reuters photo)

Weather forecasters expect heavy downpours to continue in Thailand's North and upper Northeast due to the influence of former typhoon Yagi, which was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday morning.

The Meteorological Department said Yagi weakened from being a severe tropical storm to a tropical storm in Vietnam at 7am on Sunday. It was moving westwards and would later become a depression and a low-pressure area.

Under the circumstances, the North and upper Northeast will continue to have heavy downpours and windstorms, the department said.

Meanwhile, the strong monsoon over the upper part of the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the upper part of the Gulf of Thailand will cause heavy rains in the East and the western coast of the South.

The Meteorological Department recommended that small boats not leave shore in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper part of the Gulf of Thailand on Sunday.