Dept ordered to ramp up pier upgrades

The Transport Ministry has ordered the Marine Department to expedite its projects to improve maritime connectivity across the Andaman Sea provinces in an effort to boost economic activities in the region.

According to Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri, the 740-million-baht project is a key part of a new push initiated by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit to improve the region's logistics infrastructure and boost tourism.

It will see the construction of two new piers, namely Ao Po Ferry Pier in Phuket and Tha Len Pier in Krabi, in addition to renovations to Manoh Pier and Chong Lard Pier in Phangnga's Koh Yao district.

Once completed, Ms Manaporn explained, the piers will allow for a seamless maritime connection between Phuket, Phangnga, and Krabi -- also known as the Andaman Triangle.

Ms Manaporn said while the area is known for its high economic and tourism potential, it lacks a major port, meaning it could neither support current marine traffic nor future transport-oriented developments.

The deputy minister said the piers could help shorten travel time between Phuket and Krabi from three and a half hours by land to two hours.

A new ferry route will contribute to local income, in line with the government's policy, said Ms Manaporn.

Kritpetch Chaichuay, director of the Marine Department, said 360 million baht in leftover funds from the fiscal years 2024-2026 have been allocated for the Phangnga projects: 175 million baht for Manoh Pier and 185 million for Chong Lard Pier.

According to Mr Kritpetch, both piers will be improved to feature better facilities, including a new terminal for cargo and passenger ships, a separate docking area for speed boats and long-tail boats, and a parking lot for cars. The piers will also feature a tourist centre and incorporate local architectural design and identity, as well as higher safety standards.

The Marine Department is now looking for contractors, and the construction of the two piers in Phangnga's Koh Yao district is expected to kick off this year.

The funding for two other projects -- the 280-million-baht Ao Po Pier in Phuket and 100-million-baht Tha Len Pier in Krabi -- will be included in next year's budget, Mr Kripetch said, adding that the piers are expected to be completed in 2027.