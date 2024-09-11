Days left before cash handouts

Listen to this article

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, centre, meets supporters of the handout project at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters in Bangkok in October last year. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The government is expected to distribute 145 billion baht in cash under its digital wallet handout programme to vulnerable groups and state welfare cardholders from Sept 20, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said.

He said on Tuesday the details of the handout programme will become clear after the government outlines its policy statement before parliament on Thursday. Then, the cabinet will hold a meeting on Sept 17 to approve it.

"The money is expected to be distributed to 14.5 million people in vulnerable groups after Sept 20," Mr Julapun said.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said earlier that 10,000 baht would be transferred to many state welfare cardholders and disabled people initially from the same date.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed previously that the digital wallet handout scheme would be presented to the cabinet for approval on Sept 17.

He said the scheme will stimulate the sluggish economy and pave the way for the country's economy to become a digital one.

Mr Phumtham said the 14.5 million state welfare cardholders and disabled people could spend the money on any products at small shops or large department stores.

He said the scheme's so-called negative list, which was introduced to ensure it would be spent at small shops only, will no longer apply.

Products on that list included alcoholic drinks, tobacco products, cannabis products, kratom products, vouchers, cash cards, gold, gemstones, diamonds, oil fuel, natural gas, electrical appliances, electronic equipment, and communication devices.

As for those who already registered via the Tang Rat application, they will receive 5,000 baht by the end of this year if the digital wallet system is not finished in time. The other half of the payment will be made in digital currency next year.

The scheme is the cornerstone of the government's plan to jumpstart Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, which grew 2.3% in the second quarter.

A change of government last month, caused by a court's removal of Srettha Thavisin as premier, has created uncertainty about when the promised stimulus measures would commence.

Mr Srettha's successor, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, said last week that part of the handout will now be given in cash.

Mr Julapun previously said 32 million people have registered for the programme, including vulnerable groups, but not those without smartphones, through which funds were due to be received via an application.

According to the government's latest revised figures, the 450 billion baht for the handout scheme will be sourced from the budgets for fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

Around 140 billion baht will come from the fiscal year 2024 -- with about 23 billion baht coming from 2024's central budget and 122 billion baht from 2024's additional budget.

A supplementary bill seeking to increase the budget for the current fiscal year by 122 billion baht to partially fund the scheme has already been passed by parliament.

Moreover, about 187 billion baht of that 450 billion baht will come from the 2025 central budget.

This means the 450 billion baht scheme is still about 117 billion baht short.

Sirikanya Tansakun, a list MP of the opposition People's Party, criticised the plan to divide the 10,000-baht payment into two tranches, saying this means the government may not be able to secure sufficient funding to fully finance the scheme.

Thanawat Phonwichai, chief adviser to the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce's centre for economic and business forecasting, said that the distribution of 10,000 baht in cash to vulnerable groups is expected to help boost GDP by 3.5-4% in the fourth quarter of this year.