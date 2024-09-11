Deadly landslides, floods in storm-hit North

The Kok River overflows into Muang district of Chiang Rai on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Public Relations Department)

Persistent rain has caused rivers to overflow, flooding and landslides in the upper North, with four people confirmed killed, four injured and five still missing.

In the northernmost province of Chiang Rai, disaster mitigation officials said there was heavy flooding tambon Mae Sai, tambon Wiang Pang Kham and tambon Koh Chang of Mae Sai district. The floodwater was about one metre deep and flowing strongly.

People in flood-affected areas near the overflowing Sai River in Mae Sai district were advised to prepare for possible evacuation.

In Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Nong National Park, also in Mae Sai district, floodwater was on Wednesday pouring out of Tham Luang Cave, widely known from the flooded cave rescue mission in 2018.

In Mae Fah Luang district, a house was hit by a landslide. One resident was killed, two severely injured and another was still missing.

In Muang district, the Kok River overflowed into nearby communities.

Local irrigation authorities said the flow of the Kok River was critically high at 1,000 cubic metres per second, swollen by runoff from Myanmar.

In Mae Chan district, the Chan and Kham Uen rivers overflowed.

Rescuers were helping people stranded in their homes in Chiang Rai. Many residents posted requests on social media for help, along with photos of the flooding at their houses.

The strong current was making rescue efforts difficult. Flooded residents were advised to move to higher ground pending evacuation, but not to try wading through the fast flowing water.

In Mae Ai district of Chiang Mai, two landslides hit tambon Doi Laem on Tuesday, killing three people and injuring another. Four people were still missing on Wednesday.

People in nearby districts have been warned of possible flash floods and runoff.

This video posted by Panadda Wongphudee (below) shows the strong flood current from the overflowing Sai River in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai on Wednesday.