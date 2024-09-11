B2m in illegal smoking devices seized in Bangkok condo

Police question a woman found with large quantities of illicit smoking devices at a condominium in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo: Police)

Police have arrested a woman and seized illegal vaping and heated tobacco devices worth about 2 million baht in a condominium in Bangkok.

Panarak Kwangsawat, 30, was arrested in a condominium room on Sathu Pradit Soi 19 in Yannawa district on Tuesday, said Pol Maj Gen Withaya Sriprasertparp, commander of the police consumer protection division.

Officers from the unit began investigating after being informed about the illicit business about two months ago, he said on Wednesday. On the day of the arrest they found 25,352 devices used for vaping and heated tobacco in the women’s room.

Pol Maj Gen Withaya said the suspect stored the products in the condominium, received orders online and then arranged deliveries through couriers.

Ms Panarak reportedly told police that she was employed to pack the products for delivery and that most of the buyers were in Bangkok.