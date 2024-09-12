Flooding in heart of Chiang Rai

Listen to this article

Muang district of Chiang Rai is inundated on Thursday morning. (Photo: Disaster Response Association Thailand)

CHIANG RAI: The economic centre of this northernmost province is now inundated, with floodwaters reaching waist-deep levels and continuing to rise due to the overflowing Kok River.

Officials announced the closure of roads and bridges in Muang district on Thursday morning, affecting access to key locations, including Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport, the five-way Pho Khun intersection and the provincial hall.

Evacuations began Wednesday night, as residents were unable to remain in the ground-floor homes due to strong currents. Jet skis were deployed to aid in evacuating those trapped by the fast-flowing floodwaters.

Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport confirmed on Thursday morning that operations were ongoing, but individual airlines were deciding on the status of scheduled flights.

Vietjet Air and Lion Air cancelled all flights at Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport on Thursday. Several airlines announced that passengers could change flight dates without incurring any fees or surcharges.

Travellers could use an alternate entrance near the airport's meteorological station instead of the main entrance, according to airport management.

Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital in Muang district reported on Thursday that it was only treating emergency cases at this time.

Muang district is among six districts affected by floods in Chiang Rai. Others are Chiang Khong, Chiang Saen, Mae Chan, Mae Fah Luang and Mae Sai. The flood situation has affected more than 10,000 households. Three deaths have been reported in Mae Fah Luang.