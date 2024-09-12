All flights cancelled at Chiang Rai airport

Authorities trying to help stranded travellers after last flight departs at 1pm Thursday

The entrance of Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport in Muang district of Chiang Rai is flooded on Thursday. (Photo supplied)

Airlines serving Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport on Thursday cancelled all flights for the rest of the day because of severe flooding in the northern province.

The last flights operating to the main airport in the northern province were AirAsia flight FD 3209 from Don Mueang in Bangkok, arriving at 12.40pm, and FD 3210 from Chiang Rai to Don Mueang, departing at 1.10pm, airport officials said in a statement.

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit earlier advised the public to avoid the airport as the access road was under water, preventing staff and travellers from reaching the site.

He ordered airport management to enhance flood response measures, including dredging canals and maintaining water pumps.

He also asked Airports of Thailand (AOT) president Kirati Kitmanawat to visit the airport to provide food, drinking water and arrange for evacuation of passengers and staff as needed.

Mr Kirati said the airport itself remained operational but all airlines with regular services — VietJet Air, Lion Air, Thai Airways International and Thai AirAsia — suspended the rest of their flights on Thursday.

Power supply from outside was disconnected but the airport had its own power backup system which was enough to run operations, he said.

Floodwater affected only the entrance of the airport and the houses of its staff but did not reach the passenger terminal, aircraft parking areas, taxiways and runway, Mr Kirati said.

“So, aircraft can take off and land here,” he said.

The airport was thus ready to facilitate the transport of necessities to help flood victims, he said.