Flights resume at Chiang Rai airport

Passengers are advised to allow more travel time to airport

Chiang Rai city remains flooded on Friday morning. (Photo: Chaiyawat Chaidet via Chiang Rai public relations office Facebook account)

Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport will operate four inbound and four outbound flights on Friday, but passengers are advised to allow up to five hours to reach the terminal due to severe flooding.

The airport announced that Thai Airways International, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air and Thai AirAsia will offer a combined total of four flights from Bangkok to the northern border province and four return flights.

Thai VietJet has not yet confirmed its operations for Friday.

Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight details.

All airlines cancelled flights to Chiang Rai on Thursday due to flooded roads, leaving passengers stranded at the airport despite its operational status.

The airport advises against using small vehicles to reach the terminal due to high water levels and has limited transport options available.

Flights operated at Mae Fah Luang airport on Friday.