Crane collapse kills worker and damages homes

A crane collapses at a condominium project in Muang district of Nakhon Sawan province on Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Chalit Poomruang)

NAKHON SAWAN - An investigation is underway into the collapse of a large crane at a construction site of a condominium project in Muang district on Thursday afternoon, which resulted in the death of a Cambodian worker and damaged eight nearby houses.

The crane, weighing about eight tonnes, collapsed at around 3.30pm while being used to lift construction materials to the fourth floor of the 19-storey condominium project on the premises of Central Department Store Nakhon Sawan in tambon Nakhon Sawan Tok, according to police.

A 33-year-old crane operator, identified as Laim Pech, died in the incident.

The crane collapse also damaged eight houses in the Bang Rao Rakkanjing community, with debris, including metal fragments and tiles, falling on three cars.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident.

Central Pattana Residence Co issued a statement expressing condolences to the worker’s family and taking full responsibility for the damages caused. The company also dispatched staff to assess the damage in the affected community.