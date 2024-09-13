Mekong River rises over 10 metres in Nakhon Phanom

Listen to this article

The Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom province rises to over 10 metres on Friday, just two metres below the overflow level. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM - The Mekong River has risen to more than 10 metres, raising concerns about potential flooding.

On Friday, the water level in this northeastern province reached 10.11 metres, just below the overflow threshold of 12 metres. The rising water is attributed to heavy rainfall and northern runoff.

Provincial authorities have alerted agencies in at-risk areas, including Ban Phaeng, Tha Uthen, Muang and That Phanom districts, to prepare for possible flooding in communities and economic zones.

The Nam Oun and Nam Songkhram tributaries in Sri Songkhram district have also overflowed, flooding over 10,000 rai (3,953 acres) of paddy fields.

Authorities have advised residents along the tributaries to move their belongings to higher ground.