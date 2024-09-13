Hippo attracts fans worldwide

Moo Deng, the rising star at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri. (Photo: Khao Khewo Open Zoo Facebook account)

Moo Deng, the two-month-old pygmy hippopotamus at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri, has a new and growing international legion of fans after having been reported on by a number of international media sources.

Time magazine, for instance, stated on Friday included a story claiming that Moo Deng had captured the hearts of millions of internet users who had watched clips of her playful nature when being sprayed with water, carried by zookeepers or simply just lying in the sun.

The magazine article "Meet Viral Baby Hippo Moo Deng: She’s an Icon” with the subheadline “She’s a Legend, and She Is the Moment” was widely shared online.

Moo Deng has recently also been covered by the Guardian, BBC, the Straits Times and several Japanese television channels, including Fuji Television and ANN News Network.

Fans in Japan have been producing streams of images of the young hippo, with some baking cakes in her image and others producing artwork to display her features.

Khao Kheo Open Zoo has also rushed to produce shirts and shorts bearing her image so fans can buy them online, and a fan club keeps track of her activities through frequent posts and updates.

According to Zoo director Narongwit Chodchoi, Moo Deng spends most of her time sleeping except during bath time, which is between 8am and 9am and her mother’s feeding time at 2pm.

He also urged visitors not to throw any objects at Moo Deng if she is sleeping to keep her safe. The zoo has installed CCTV cameras around the enclosures and would consider legal action to protect its wards, he said.