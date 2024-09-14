Rice mills group calls for banks to ease lending rules

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The Thai Northeastern Rice Mills Association is pleading with the government to assist in negotiating with banks to loosen their lending regulations in preparation for the forthcoming harvest season as rice mills reportedly lack financial liquidity.

Wichai Srinawakul, president of the Thai Northeastern Rice Mills Association, said yesterday that commercial banks had stringent lending policies for rice mills, which affects their ability to buy rice from farmers for the upcoming season, which begins in November in the Northeast.

Mr Wichai claims the banks only approved a limited credit amount for the rice mill operators, even though guaranteed assets were provided for the loans. The decision affected the mills' liquidity as they prepared to purchase rice from growers with a 7.5-million-tonne aggregate rice harvest this season in the northeastern region.

"Over 40% of the 160 rice mills that comprise our association's membership require loans from state-run commercial banks, and the rest applied for loans from private banks. If the government can work with the banks to ease lending restrictions that limit lending to rice mills, farmers will, therefore, benefit greatly from the effort," he stated.

Mr Wichai's remarks followed a report Wednesday from Rangsan Sabaimuang, president of Thai Rice Mills Associations, regarding the falling rice prices.

According to Mr Rangsan, the rice mills have had to reduce price offerings to farmers. The price of polished rice dropped from 17,800 baht to 17,500 baht per tonne, and the price of unmilled rice dropped from 12,000 baht to 10,800–11,000 baht per tonne.

Mr Rangsan warned that the mills might cease buying rice in a week if their finances don't improve.

He mentioned that the Phetchabun Farm Plants Association had earlier made a similar announcement about buying corn from farmers. The group declared that it would not be purchasing grain from Sept 13 to Sept 15, citing a shortage of money.

He said Pichai Naripthaphan, the newly appointed commerce minister, must support farmers and mills by negotiating with banks to offer low-interest loans for mill operators.

Pramote Charoensilp, president of the Thai Agriculturist Association, said he does not believe rice mills will stop buying rice from farmers.