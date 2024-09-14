Mekong bursts into Nong Khai and Bueng Kan

An aerial view of flood-hit Nong Khai province on Saturday. (Photo: Nouz Trip Facebook)

Two days of heavy rain have led to flooding of up to 2 metres in parts of Nong Khai province, prompting residents to take swift action to protect their homes

The Nong Khai Mekong Hydrological Cycle Observation Station reported on Saturday that the river reached a level of 13.67m at around 9am, an increase of 57 centimetres since the previous day, overflowing by 1.47m following the recent downpours.

According to station’s forecasters, water levels will continue to rise until Monday, due to continuous rainfall, potentially causing flooding to encroach further into the province’s economic centre.

Heavy rain in recent days has been triggered by Typhoon Yagi, which has caused widespread damage and dozens of deaths across Southeast Asia, from the Philippines to Myanmar. Flooding in parts of northern Thailand, notably Chiang Rai, has been the worst in years.

With inundation in Nong Khai reaching over a metre in some areas, local residents have relocated personal vehicles to higher ground and have placed sandbag barriers around their homes.

Rescue workers have been dispatched in flat-bottomed boats to assist those affected, including hospital staff seeking resources for patient care.

Soldiers and provincial livestock officials are helping with relief efforts by erecting barriers and moving farm animals to safer locations.

Runoff from the Mekong River floods into residential areas in Phon Phisai district of Nong Khai province on Saturday afternoon. (Video: National Broadcasting Services of Thailand)

In the neighbouring province of Bueng Kan, the Mekong has reached its highest level of the year at over 13m, threatening four districts in the province.

Many areas of tambon Pak Khat have already been submerged under 10 to 50cm of water.