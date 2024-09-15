Flood levels to improve, ONWR says

Listen to this article

Massive cleanup: Tractors help clean up a main road in front of Mae Sai border checkpoint after floods receded on Saturday in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai. (Photo: Public Relations Office of Chiang Rai)

The Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) says the overall flooding situation in Chiang Rai will gradually improve by Monday, though the respite may be short-lived.

On its Facebook page, the ONWR said the situation in Muang and Mae Sai districts will slowly improve, with water levels expected to recede and conditions set to return to normal by Monday.

Plans have been put in place to drain floodwaters from affected communities in these two northern districts as quickly as possible.

The Chiang Rai Provincial Public Relations Office also reported on its Facebook page that various agencies are working together to solve inundation issues and restore water systems in both districts.

Authorities are coordinating with the Provincial Waterworks Authority and state agencies, including the Department of Water Resources, the Royal Irrigation Department, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, and the Department of Highways.

Meanwhile, representatives from various water-related agencies held a brainstorming session in Chiang Rai on Saturday to assess the flood situation and develop recovery plans. Water levels in both districts fell by about one metre on Saturday.

Mae Sai municipality has asked residents to move their vehicles parked along Phahon Yothin Road to Kwong Meng intersection to allow tractors to clear the mud.

Volunteers have also been asked to help clean areas where floodwaters have receded, local authorities said.

Despite the muddy conditions, many people from Tachileik in Myanmar continued to cross into Thailand as the Mae Sai border remains open. Various agencies and local business operators are working to clear the mud, authorities added.

However, intermittent rain on Saturday continued to hinder the cleanup, especially with many abandoned vehicles stuck in the mud.

The cleanup process is expected to take more than 20 days, with additional rain anticipated due to upcoming storms, authorities said.

Shops along Phahon Yothin Road near the Mae Sai border have been heavily damaged, they said.

In Mae Sai district, while the water level has started to recede, some areas are still experiencing strong currents. Rescue operations were ongoing on Saturday.

In villages such as Ban Mai Lung Khon and Ban Muang Daeng in Mae Sai district, water levels have begun to recede, but many homes have been severely damaged.

Chiang Rai plans to launch its "Big Cleaning Day" on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mae Fah Luang-Chiang Rai International Airport announced on its Facebook page that the airport reopened on Friday due to a decrease in water levels.