Labour Ministry visits Thai berry pickers in Sweden

Labour Ministry officials last week visited Thai berry pickers in Sweden and met their employers to ensure the workers receive proper benefits and wages.

Somchai Morakotsriwan, director-general of the Department of Employment (DoE), led the trip with delegations from various agencies, including the National Human Rights Commission and the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare, to the town of Munkfors in Sweden.

Mr Somchai said he met representatives of Ransaters Invest AB, a company that buys and processes wild berries, to discuss various issues regarding Thai workers' welfare, such as working conditions, wages, taxes, working hours, benefits and skill training.

Mr Somchai said he also visited workers at their camps to check on their living conditions. He also told the workers that if they need help with work-related issues, they can contact the Royal Thai Embassy in Stockholm or the DoE.

"Making sure all workers receive proper rights and benefits, including fair working conditions, wages, housing and health care, is crucial," he added. "Cooperation between Thailand and Sweden does not only help improve work efficiency but also builds trust among Thai workers who come to work in Sweden."

Mr Somcahi said the trip followed Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakan's concern about Thai workers abroad as they are not only the pillar of their families but also contribute to Thailand's economy.

On Aug 19, Mr Phiphat said the DoE had recently permitted 1,129 Thai workers to travel to Sweden to work as berry pickers for the 2024 harvest season.

Mr Phiphat said Thai and Swedish authorities agreed that employers would comply with employment conditions and be responsible for the workers' expenses, including passport, visa and work permit fees, meals and accommodation.