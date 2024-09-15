Man arrested for raping, filming sex videos with daughter, 14

Listen to this article

Police question a 32-year-old man alleged to have raped and filmed porn videos with his teen daughter following his arrest at a rented home in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province on Saturday. (Photo: Metropolitan Police Bureau)

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly detaining, raping and filming porn videos with his 14-year-old daughter, police revealed on Sunday.

The suspect, identified only as Mr Arnon, was apprehended at his rented home in Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan on Saturday after fleeing arrest for nearly a month and a half. He was wanted in seven criminal cases involving theft, fraud and raping a girl aged under 15 who is an offspring, said Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thumsuthee, investigative commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

Police were looking for Mr Arnon after he had stolen mobile phones in the Pathumwan, Thong Lor and Hua Mak areas of Bangkok between Jul 31 and Aug 7, 2024. While trying to identify his whereabouts, investigators met his daughter and learned about the domestic abuse.

The girl said her father took her to a clinic in Bangkok’s Thung Khru district to get a contraceptive injection. He seized her mobile phone and detained her at a house in Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani, where he sexually abused her and filmed the activities for seven days.

Mr Arnon also had his new partner and a male stranger have sex with his daughter to produce a gangbang porn video.

The suspect beat the girl after discovering that she had secretly used her phone to text a relative, asking for help. Fortunately, the daughter managed to escape from the house and reported the crime to police.

Pol Maj Gen Theeradet said Mr Anon destroyed evidence and removed security cameras from the house before fleeing. Subsequent investigations indicated that the man and his partner drugged the girl and persuaded other males to have sex with her for the making of sex video clips. Mr Arnon acted as an ‘admin’ of a social media platform account to live-broadcast sexual activities for money.

“What was appalling was that investigators found that the suspect chatted online and persuaded other males to have sex with his own daughter. We also found evidence of him luring a 15-year-old girl to send her nude pictures and blackmailing her for 5,000 baht.

Mr Arnon denied all the charges during questioning.