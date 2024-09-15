Chinese men arrested for using remote jammer to steal from cars

Two Chinese suspects use phones at a motorway rest area before being arrested in Thailand's Chachoengsao province on Sunday. (Photos: Central Investigation Bureau)

CHACHOENGSAO: Police arrested two Chinese men for allegedly using a remote jammer to keep newly-parked cars unlocked and stealing valuables from them.

According to the Central Investigation Bureau, Zhangjin, 38, and Zhenghong, 31, were arrested at the rest area of Bangkok-Chon Buri Motorway in tambon Khao Din of Bang Pakong district on Saturday.

The arrest happened as they were trying to open the doors of two cars parked there. Police seized from them a remote jammer, a shoulder bag, three mobile phones, a car key and a car.

CIB police earlier investigated the crime after receiving a complaint from Bang Pakong police about frequent theft at the car park of the rest area.

CIB detectives found that a group of Chinese men operated there.

Regarding the behaviour of the crime, when a motorist arrived, a Chinese gangster pretended to have a phone conversation and approached the victim to distract the latter’s attention. Simultaneously another gang member used a remote jammer to block the motorist’s attempt to lock his car with a remote control key.

The motorist who paid attention to the phone-using suspect then failed to check if his car was locked or not. After the motorist walked away, the gang opened the unlocked vehicle and stole from it.

Apart from valuables, the gang targeted credit cards which would be used with card readers to make overseas payments.

On Sunday, police also arrested a 20-year-old Thai woman who was the girlfriend of Mr Zhenghong. She drove the Chinese suspects to the rest area before the arrest.

Police searched her condominium in Phra Ram 9 area in Bangkok and found a certain amount of ketamine.

Police suspected the arrested Chinese suspects were connected to a call scam gang.

Mr Zhangjin denied the crime while Mr Zhenghong confessed to it.