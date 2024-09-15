New Thai app allows drivers to leave licence at home

Thailand's Department of Land Transport (DLT) has introduced a QR Licence mobile app to provide convenience to motorists who will no longer need to carry a driver’s licence.

Seksom Akraphand, director-general of the DLT, said the app allows people to display their digital driving licence on electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets.

The app is programmed to show a driver’s personal information, such as blood type and drug allergy history, as well as notify the drivers when their licence is about to expire.

It also allows users to share their travel routes, location and vehicle registration number with others and send emergency messages via phone or SMS in the event of accidents.

It also provides access to news and information from the DLT.

The app, compatible with both Android and iOS systems, can be downloaded from official stores such as Google Play Store or App Store, Mr Seksom said. Driver’s licences that are compatible with the app must be one of the newer types with a QR code on the back.