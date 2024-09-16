Zoo chief looks for the next 'Moo Deng'

Baby pygmy hippo Moo Deng (photo: Khao Kheow Open Zoo)

Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand (ZPOT) director Attaporn Sriheran believes "Moo Deng" fever will last for at least another three months at Khao Kheow Open Zoo before the baby hippo gains in size and loses its appeal among children and media.

Mr Attaporn said ZPOT already has a plan to promote other baby animals when "Moo Deng" fever wears off. However, he refused to disclose what baby animals it will turn to promoting next.

The two-month-old pigmy hippotamus has become a magnet drawing crowds of curious visitors over the past weekend to the zoo in Chon Buri's Si Racha district.

"The number of Thai and foreign visitors on Saturday surged to 15,000 from around 2,000-3,000 for the same time last year.

"I believe the number of visitors [travelling to the zoo] will continue to rise for roughly another three months, both on weekdays and weekends, as they really want to catch a glimpse of the adorable, tiny and bouncy animal," Mr Attaporn said.

He said the zoo is concerned about the convenience and safety of visitors, and it is now open from 7am to 5pm, up from 8am to 5pm every day. Tourists can line up to buy tickets to enter the zoo at the new opening time, he said.

Moo Deng is becoming a global media sensation and drawing a growing legion of international fans. Moo Deng's name means "bouncy pig" in Thai, and is also a common pork dish known for its chewiness.

The name was decided by about 20,000 Facebook users in an August poll.

She was born on July 10 to mother Jona and father Tony who, before her, had Moo Toon and Moo Warn, both also named after items on the Thai food menu.

Mr Attaporn said he had to thank Moo Deng's caretaker for opening a Facebook page, Ka Moo and the Gang. He said the page has shared photos of the baby hippotamus' development since she was born until the story began to gain widespread popularity and attract the support of the public.

Mr Attaporn said the baby hippo does not have her teeth yet. Her mother is still breastfeeding her. When she grows up, she will eat grass and fruit which will cost around 300–400 baht a day.