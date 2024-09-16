Flood damage bill in Mae Sai already tops B500 million

Listen to this article

Workers and volunteers remove flood debris in Mae Sai municipality in Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai province in a photo posted on Monday. (Photo: tambon Mae Sai municipal office Facebook)

The repair bill for flood-damaged houses in Chiang Rai's Mae Sai district alone is estimated at 500 million baht and the crisis is not over, with many areas of the border town still under water, a senior provincial official said on Monday.

Kanchit Chumpoodaeng, director of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office in Chiang Rai, said the damage estimate was based on the number of houses and shops savaged by the huge flood in the district and the official rate set for repairs in the state budget, which is 49,500 baht for each house.

He said at least 10,000 houses and shops in Mae Sai were confirmed flood-damaged and he expected the number would rise as the water drained off and officials were able to make a thorough survey.

"The figures are only for housing repairs. Other related expenses are not included," Mr Kanchit told a Chulalongkorn University radio programme on Monday.

Mae Sai district, especially the municipality, was the hardest-hit in Chiang Rai province after the Sai River burst its banks on Tuesday last week. Residents said it was worst flooding in four decades.

Mr Kachit said some areas in the district town were still under water and could be reached only by navy Seals, who are assisting in the rescue operation, due to the strong current. Helicopters were airdropping essential supplies to people stranded by the floodwater, and to those who did not want to leave their home unguarded, he said.

Mae Sai district has opened 17 temporary shelters for victims, and Chiang Rai municipality two shelters.

The official said the situation in other flooded districts was gradually returning to normal, including in Muang district.

The flooding in Chiang Rai has taken 12 lives to date, with three people recovering from injuries.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said on Monday there was flooding in seven provinces across the country with more than 28,000 households damaged. Provinces along the rapidly rising Mekong River were also beginning to flood.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra called a key meeting on Monday to address the problem and post-flood recovery efforts.

The Meteorological Department has forecast more rain into Tuesday in several provinces in all regions. Chiang Rai is not on the alert list for the North - only Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Pichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.