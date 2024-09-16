Blood donations needed for injured flood rescuers

An official (left) takes a box containing three blood bags to Phichit Hospital after a carrier helicopter from Chiang Rai landed at a football stadium in Phichit's Muang district on Monday. (Photo: Phichit public relations office Facebook account)

Pichit Hospital has called for urgent blood donations to help four rescue volunteers injured in a road accident while returning home to Nonthaburi after helping flood victims in Chiang Rai.

The hospital said on Monday it received three bags of donor blood brought by helicopter from Chiang Rai. Two were used immediately and the third was still being checked, according to the provincial public relations office.

The hospital said more blood was still needed, especially A-negative, for the treatment of the four recuers. Donors could contact the hospital at 094-101-4403.

The names and other details of the injured and their conditions have not been made public. A woman colleague was killed in the accident.

All five are members of the Nonthaburi Rescue Unit stationed at Charoen Nakhon checkpoint. The pickup truck they were travelling in crashed into a roadside tree in Sam Ngam district in Phichit while returning from Chiang Rai to the base on Sunday.

Police investigators said it was possible the driver fell asleep at the wheel, exhausted by the effort of helping flood victims in Mae Sai.