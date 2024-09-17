Maris in talks with Myanmar

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa is in talks with Myanmar authorities to find mutual ways to mitigate the flood situation in the region.

According to him, the two neighbouring nations will look for ways to expand catchment areas to relieve the flooding.

The minister noted that Myanmar is being severely hit by huge floods due to storms and water flowing from the highlands into the Salween River.

He added that the Thai embassy in Myanmar is working to have agencies from both countries discuss technical details to determine suitable areas that can be turned into catchment areas.

He said that the current flood situation is affecting all countries along the Mekong River, noting Myanmar's Tachileik border town has been struck by the most catastrophic flooding in 30 years.

According to Mr Maris, the flooding in the region resulted from heavy rain, which caused the Sai River to overflow.

The fact that buildings have been constructed on both sides of the river, in both Thailand and Myanmar, has narrowed and shallowed the waterway and further aggravated the drainage problem. To prevent flooding in the long run, Mr Maris said he is preparing to propose further cooperation in water management through the Mekong-Lanchang Cooperation framework.

Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy in Bangkok recently said on Facebook that China was not releasing water into the Mekong River as reported by the media. It also said the country has continuously been controlling the amount of water flowing out of the Jinghong Dam. Thus, the worsening flooding situation in the southern Mekong River wasn't caused by the water from the Jinghong Dam, it said.

China is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the Mekong countries in dealing with the situation and impacts of extreme weather conditions, the post said.