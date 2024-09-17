Hospital admits accidental baby swap

A hospital in Samut Sakhon has agreed to compensate two families after admitting it had given the parents the wrong baby to take home following inpatient treatment last month.

The decision was announced in a statement signed by Dr Surawit Sakdanuparb from Samut Sakhon's Public Health Office and Dr Thammawit Kuakoonkiat, the director of Krathumbaen Hospital, which was released on Monday.

Dr Surawit said the mix-up, which took place last month, resulted in a Thai baby being given to a Myanmar family while their child was handed to a Thai family.

The newborns were sent to a special unit to be treated for an infection, according to the statement.

During this time, their wristbands were cut by nurses who bathed the children, and the incorrect wristbands were then put on, resulting in the mix-up, it said.

Upon arriving home, the Thai parents noticed the baby they brought home had significantly different physical features, prompting them to return to the hospital.

They requested a DNA test, which proved that the baby they had was in fact, not theirs.

Dr Surawit said Krathumbaen Hospital will offer free medical services for both children as compensation.