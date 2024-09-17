Accusation sees judge benched

Listen to this article

The Judicial Commission on Monday suspended a senior judge accused of molesting a female court worker in June.

The commission voted 14-1 to suspend the accused judge after an inquiry panel concluded that the had committed a severe disciplinary violation, according to a source at the commission.

In July, a female court stenographer who claimed to have been molested by the judge lodged a complaint with the Crime Suppression Division (CSD).

The source said she told the investigators in July that the accused judge sexually harassed her on a sleeper train on the way to attend a personnel development activity in Chiang Mai on June 1.

The accused was believed to be intoxicated at the time.

The incident probably occurred between Sila At Station in Uttaradit and Den Chai Station in Phrae.

The source said that Pol Maj Gen Suwat Saengnum, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, has ordered the CSD to form a panel to investigate her complaint further.

The accused judge had earlier been temporarily transferred to an inactive post at the Office of the President of the Supreme Court, pending an investigation into the accusation.