Heavy rain causes flooding on Phuket

The road subsidence in tambon Rawai of Muang district, Phuket, early Tuesday morning. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Heavy rain caused flooding in some area of this southern island province on Tuesday morning.

In Thalang district, a road behind Wat Ban Don was under water. People also reported cracks in the ground at Ban Ya Muk Ya Jan.

In Muang district, a section of road subsided in tambon Rawai.

Phuket recorded heavy downpours over the past 24 hours, with 263 millimetres of rain, the Office of National Water Resources said.