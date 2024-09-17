Restoration begins in flood-ravaged Chiang Rai

Navy personnel deliver food and essential items to flood victims as the floodwater continues to recede in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai. (Photo: Royal Thai Navy)

Workers have begun the massive task of cleaning, repairing and restoring flood devastated areas in Chiang Rai after the water receded, leaving behind metres-thick mud and mounds of debris.

The water began draining off on Sunday, leaving behind a swathe of flood damaged households in Muang and Mae Sai districts, which were hardest hit by the flooding. Piles of debris clutter the ground.

In many houses in Mae Sai’s Tham Pha Chom community the sticky mud residue was sometimes over 3-metres deep. People could not even get back inside their homes without clearing it away first.

Many residents had to evacuate to other places as their homes were structurally damaged and unsafe, and everything left behind had been destroyed by the mud and the raging flood current.

Some people said they could not even begin clearing up, removing the mud and cleaning whatever furniture and clothing they could salvage, because there was still no clean tap water, local news media reported.

Chiang Rai governor Puttipong Sirimart said the province had already prepared help and services for those affected.

Work gangs, assisted by volunteers, faced a daunting task in returning the communities to normal.

Prisoners due for release soon were assigned to help with the clean up operation on Tuesday and on Wednesday, and a temporary free laundry centre had been set up at the provincial office.

Navy personnel were helping deliver food and essential goods to stranded flood households.

Places that escaped the flood deluge - such as schools, universities, hotels and business premises - were opened as shelters and donation centres.

Several landowners in Chiang Rai have also offered areas of land, free as places where the excavated mud could be dumped.