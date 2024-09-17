Two killed, child survives train-truck crash

Listen to this article

The wreckage of the pickup truck hit by a Bangkok-bound express train at a crossing in Lamae district, Chumphon, on Tuesday. (Photo: Lamae rescue volunteer unit)

SURAT THANI - A train collided with a pickup truck at a railway crossing in Chumphon on Tuesday killing the two adults inside, but a child was pulled alive from the wreckage.

Lamae police said Special Express train No.40 from Surat Thani to Bangkok hit the pickup around 10.30am at a crossing, 30 kilometres after leaving Lamae station. The pickup was left crushed and upside down beside the track.

The man and woman in the pickup were both killed. The child with them survived although seriously injured. All were taken to Lamae Hospital.

A letter from the Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives found in the vehicle bore the name of Chatchadapha Charoenjing, with an address in Lang Suan district. Police had not confirmed whether it was the dead woman's name.

The collision delayed the Bangkok-bound train for about two hours.