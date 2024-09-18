Keeper reassures fans worried about Moo Deng’s wellbeing

Moo Deng during feeding time, with her mother Jona, at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri on Sunday. (Photo: Jetjaras Na Ranong)

The zookeeper caring for baby pygmy hippo and internet star Moo Deng has responded to fans' concerns about the infant's wellbeing.

Auttapon Nundee, known as Benz, explained their daily routine in a message posted in their Facebook page, Khamoo and the Gang, after some people said he played with the young hippo too much.

Moo Deng is the current starlet at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri. Her name means bouncy pig and videos of her cute antics have made her an international darling. However, many fans were also concerned for her wellbeing. Some said the keeper appeared to play with her far too much, and that Moo Deng needed more rest at such a young age.

In his reply on Wednesday, the keeper said he interacted with Moo Deng only during daily cleaning and feeding times. He had to clean the pool and feed his young charge and her mother Jona. He then waited about 20 minutes while they finished eating.

Visitors who came to see her would know that Moo Deng slept a lot each day, he said.He also explained it was necessary that she became familiar with him. It would make her easier to handle whenever she needs help in the future, he said.