Opposition warns of ‘shady’ side to casinos

(Photo: 123RF)

The opposition People’s Party has warned the government about its casino project following specific revisions to the plan that it believes could trigger shady business dealings.

Nont Pisarnlimjaroenkit, a People’s Party MP for Nonthaburi, told parliament that the government led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expects to generate new income by bringing underground businesses into the tax system.

This includes an entertainment complex that includes a casino, to combat illegal gambling and bring in additional funds for the country.

The government, however, has not specified whether it wants the entertainment complex to be a massive undertaking that rivals Macau’s upscale casino services or one that resembles casinos that are run by neighbouring countries.

Mr Nont pointed out that even countries like Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines are unable to attract as many tourists as Macau’s casino operators. He said he doubted if the Thai government could make the casino business as successful as the Macau model. The government has not, however, anticipated the effects of legalising casinos, he said.

Currently, there are few repercussions for illegal online and onsite gambling. Gamblers face a fine of only 2,000 baht, while operators face a fine of 20,000 to 200,000 baht and/or up to two years in jail. Critics say the penalty is too light.

The entertainment complex would charge Thai nationals an admission fee of 5,000 baht, which could be too high. Mr Nont said such a high cost of entry would probably push them into illegal or online gambling. Mr Nont stronger legal frameworks were required before opening a casino.

In addition, he voiced worries about law enforcement, particularly in light of recent reports that senior police were engaged in illicit activities and online gambling operations.

“If these fundamental issues are not resolved, an entertainment complex may become a breeding ground for more shady businesses in the future,” he said.

The entertainment complex bill also lessens certain requirements, such as eliminating some options that would have been included, like a sizeable conference centre, a one-stop wellness centre, and five- or six-star hotels.

“We are starting to notice oddities, like eliminating certain components from the requirement to operate an entertainment complex,” he said.

“Rather than having a well-regulated entertainment facility, the initiative will favour bosses or capitalists who can control the casinos around the nation,” he added. He implored the government to examine all of the project’s features before proceeding.