PM floats suppression policy, cites cases

An official checked bags of narcotics in a government warehouse in Bangkok last month. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra kicked off her narcotic suppression policy on Wednesday by pointing to successful cases of drug suppression models in Thawatchaburi district of Roi Et in the Northeast and Tha Wang Pha district of Nan in the North.

Ms Paetongtarn was chairing a meeting of the Narcotics Control Board at Government House. It was attended by Phumtham Wechayachai, deputy prime minister and defence minister, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Education Minister Permpoon Chidchob and representatives of the Royal Thai Police, armed forces and other government agencies.

The premier said the narcotic suppression policy is an important one and must be pursued for the country's healthy development.

"After visiting many provinces, I regularly receive feedback on the drug problem, whether from MPs or the public. It is a serious problem that destroys mental health and creates problems in families. Therefore, our government has designated the drug issue as one of 10 urgent actions that must be implemented immediately," she said.

She said the government will expand drug suppression operations implemented since the previous administration of Mr Srettha Thavisin in 25 provinces to other areas nationwide.

She cited some areas where various models have been implemented, namely the Thawatchaburi Model, which focuses on cooperation from the community; suppression and rehabilitation.

Another model in Tha Wang Pha district focuses on a whole-system addiction mitigation approach, including the arrest and seizure of drug dealers' assets, and guiding those who pass rehabilitation to live a normal life.