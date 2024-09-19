Military reshuffle 'will be ready this week'

The list of candidates for this year's military reshuffle will be finalised this week, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said.

Mr Phumtham was on Wednesday responding to rumours the annual military reshuffle for senior officers and rumours the appointments had already been agreed and signed off.

A source said Gen Sanitchanog Sangkachantra, the permanent secretary for defence, presented the list of senior candidates to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday night, which had been reviewed by Mr Phumtham.

On Monday, navy chief Adm Adung Phan-iam stood by his decision to nominate Adm Jirapol Wongwit, a special navy adviser who graduated from the Naval Academy Mürwik in Germany, as the next navy chief despite some opposition within the navy and among defence board members.

If approved, he would be the first navy chief in history not to have graduated from the Royal Thai Naval Academy in Samut Prakan. It would break a long-standing tradition and set a precedent that navy chiefs in future can come from local or foreign naval academies.

It would also mean that a chief would not have to have held key positions in the past, such as being an assistant naval attaché abroad and commanding a naval combat unit.

Responding to the rumour the reshuffle had been finalised, Mr Phumtham said he met military leaders after the prime minister presented the government's policy statement to parliament on Sept 12.

Mr Phumtham said that before making final decisions, he looks into the details and consults military leaders about needed criteria and any exceptions.

"The military reshuffle process is based on principles, reason and suitability. It will be completed by this week," said Mr Phumtham.

When asked whether the appointment row in the navy had been settled, he only said that the navy and army lists had not yet been finalised.

When asked if the proposed navy commander would be accepted, in light of strong oposition, he said he believed the military had good discipline.

If there are clear explanations, there shouldn't be any problems, he said.