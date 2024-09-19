Tropical storm to bring heavy rain until Monday

Policemen place barricades next to a large rock that fell during a landslide caused by heavy rain in the Patong municipality of Kathu district, Phuket province, on Wednesday. (Photo: Patong police station)

A depression is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm on Thursday, land in Vietnam and cause heavy downpours across Thailand until Monday, according to the Meteorological Department.

The depression, with wind speeds of 55 kilometres per hour at its centre, was located about 300km northeast of Quang Tri province in Vietnam at 4am on Thursday, Kornrawee Sitthichivapak, director-general of the department, said.

The storm was moving west at about 20km per hour and was expected to make landfall in central Vietnam on Thursday or Friday before gradually weakening, Ms Kornrawee said.

Due to the storm combined with a strong monsoon trough, heavy downpours and strong winds are predicted for northern, northeastern, central and southern regions from Thursday to Monday. People in these areas have been warned of possible flash floods and runoff.

Expected heavy rainfall:

Thursday:

Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani East: Chanthaburi and Trat

Chanthaburi and Trat South: Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun

Friday:

Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani

Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani Central Plains: Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri and Greater Bangkok

Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri and Greater Bangkok East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi and Trat

Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi and Trat South: Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun

Saturday:

Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham and Nakhon Ratchasima

Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham and Nakhon Ratchasima Central Plains: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Greater Bangkok

Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Greater Bangkok East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat

Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket and Krabi

Sunday and Monday:

Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani

Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani Central Plains: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Greater Bangkok.

Boats are advised to remain ashore along the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand until Sunday due to heavy rain and high waves.