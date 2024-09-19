Russian, Turkish arrested for working without permits on Koh Phangan

A foreigner installs a CCTV system outside an eatery on Koh Phangan, Surat Thani, on Thursday before being arrested for working without a permit. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SURAT THANI – Tourist police arrested a Russian man and a Turkish man for working without permits on Koh Phangan on Thursday.

A 34-year-old Russian was arrested in front of an eatery in Moo 1 village while installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) and audio-visual systems.

Police seized CCTV cameras, conduit pipes, wires and a tool set from him.

He told police that he was employed as a marketing manager of a company earning 41,300 baht per month. His employer also assigned him additional work in audio-visual installations, bringing his total monthly income to 70,000-100,000 baht.

In a separate operation, a 45-year-old Turkish national was arrested at a shop in Moo 8 village while using a drill to install electronic devices. He said he accepted the job because his employer promised him a stake in the business.