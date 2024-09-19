Thailand pushing for talks to repair key Myanmar highway

Myanmar problems can be addressed through constructive dialogue, says minister

Military personnel stand guard as hundreds of refugees crossed over the river frontier between Myanmar and Thailand on April 13, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

The government wants to work with warring sides in Myanmar to repair a key highway cutting through the conflict-ridden country as it seeks to stabilise its borders areas and ensure trade routes are open, Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said on Thursday.

Thailand has the support of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) regional bloc and India in the push to rebuild parts of the Asian Highway 1 (AH-1) that has been damaged by recent fighting, Mr Maris told reporters.

"I don't think Myanmar problems can be addressed militarily, but through constructive dialogue," he said.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since Feb 2021 when the country's powerful generals ousted an elected civilian government, triggered a protest movement that has morphed into an armed rebellion against the ruling junta.