Flooding persists in six provinces

A bird's-eye view of flood-hit Phon Phisai district, Nong Khai province, on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: Disaster Response Association Thailand)

Floods remain in six provinces in the North, the Northeast, the Central Plains and the South, affecting more than 33,000 families.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported on Thursday that flooding continued in Chiang Rai and Phitsanulok provinces in the North; Nong Khai and Bueng Kan in the Northeast; Ayutthaya in the Central Plains; and Satun in the South. The situation affected 33,667 households.

In Chiang Rai, floodwaters in Mae Sai and Muang districts are receding.

In Phitsanulok, water levels remain stable in the Phrom Phiram, Bang Rakam and Muang districts.

Nong Khai sees falling water levels in the Sangkhom, Sri Chiang Mai, Tha Bo, Muang, Ratana Wapi and Phon Phisai districts.

Water levels are stable in Bueng Kan's So Phisai, Bueng Khong Long, Seka, Phon Charoen, Pak Khat, Muang, Bueng Khla and Sri Wilai districts.

In Ayutthaya, flood levels are stable in Bang Ban, Phak Hai, Sena, Phra Nakhon Sri Ayutthaya, Bang Pa-in and Bang Sai districts.

In Satun, flood levels remain unchanged in Khuan Don, Muang, Tha Phae, Manang, Langu and Khuan Ka Long districts.

The department reported that from Aug 16 to Thursday, flooding affected 147,744 families in 30 provinces, resulting in 45 deaths and 24 injuries.