Doctors propose solutions to public health ‘crisis’

Better budget management to help struggling public hospitals a key, says petition to PM

A woman receives a medical consultation as part of a free check-up service for the public at Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok to mark Thai Medical Technology Day on June 29, 2023. (Bangkok Post File Photo).

A doctors’ group on Thursday submitted a petition to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, proposing three measures to address the ongoing crisis in the public health system.

The group, led by Clinical Professor Emeritus Dr Amnaj Kussalanan, a former president of the Medical Council of Thailand, submitted the petition at the Ministry of Public Health, where it was accepted by Dr Watchai Charoonwattana, an adviser to minister Somsak Thepsutin.

The petition urged the government to address three key areas: increasing the public health budget, adjusting public health policies, and improving protective measures for doctors and medical staff.

Dr Amnaj said the petition recommended that the government improve budget management and allocate sufficient funds to hospitals under the universal healthcare scheme.

It also suggested allowing patient co-payments to help reduce hospitals’ financial burden, enabling them to maintain service standards.

“If the budget is insufficient, hospitals may have to skip some examinations or switch to lower-quality medicines, which could eventually lead to the system’s collapse,” Dr Amnaj said.

He further suggested that public health policies should focus on promoting good health among the population, which would reduce the burden on government medical services.

“The promotion of public health should be a national agenda. If people stay healthy, the cost of medical care will decrease. This costs nothing but will help sustain the national healthcare budget in the long run,” he said.

The group also proposed that doctors be paid appropriately, with their workloads adjusted to prevent them from being overwhelmed.

This would ensure that doctors have enough time to thoroughly examine cases while maintaining a balanced lifestyle.

Dr Amnaj also called for measures to protect doctors from legal liability, to retain them within the system and prevent a brain drain.