‘Digital nomad’ visa promotion stepped up

“I welcome all of those who would like to come and work [while] in Thailand,” says Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The government is stepping up the promotion of its new Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) to attract foreign nationals who wish to work while travelling in Thailand, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Mr Maris said his ministry played a key role in the promotion of the DTV, which is expected to help generate revenue for the country.

“It will help facilitate foreign people who would like to stay for a long time in Thailand and also work long-distance,” he said.

“A friend of my son’s has been working with (US-based) Disney World but he is spending most of his time in Phuket — for six months already,” he added.

He said he had heard that some hotel operators in Phuket have launched special packages to foreign “digital nomads” who want to live in Thailand while working remotely for overseas employers at the same time.

Such individuals are a key target market for the Destination Thailand Visa.

Mr Maris said foreign nationals using the DTV will not have to worry about their visas expiring too soon or complex visa procedures.

Under the DTV, foreign nationals can stay in Thailand for longer. They are considered “global talents” who will bring unique skills to Thailand’s economy, the minister said.

Moreover, their presence is expected to benefit the country’s economy as a whole, from local vendors to restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions.

“The programme is expected to generate income for local people as these foreign people can spend their money in local areas where they live and work at the same time for between six months to one year in Thailand,” he said.

“This will also help stimulate the Thai economy,” he added. “I welcome all of those who would like to come and work [while] in Thailand.”

Those entering using the DTV can stay in Thailand for up to 180 days per visit, with the option of extending it for another 180 days, for up to a year.

Electronic Travel Authorisation

Thailand has also taken a major step to become more tourist-friendly by increasing the number of countries eligible for visa-free entry from 57 to 93, including China and India. The entry period has been doubled to 60 days, and that is extendable for a further 30 days at an immigration office.

To prevent possible abuse of the expanded visa exemption system, the government is introducing an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system that it says will be hassle-free for those planning their visits to the country.

Mr Maris said the ETA was a way of enhancing the screening process of incoming visitors while improving security and travel convenience.

The ETA is expected to take effect around the end of the year. It aims to simplify immigration procedures, track foreign nationals and improve their convenience.

Upon completing the online ETA form, visitors with visa exemptions will be given unique QR codes that they will need to present to immigration authorities, Mr Maris said.

Tourism hub

Mr Maris also said on Thursday that he recently held talks with foreign countries about Thailand’s plan to become a regional tourism hub.

The government is currently working on its “Six Countries, One Destination” scheme to position Thailand as a regional tourism hub. The six countries are Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.

Mr Maris pledged to expedite negotiations with these five other Asean countries to implement this joint tourist visa policy with Thailand.

“There has been much progress in the scheme, I believe it will take place soon,” he said. “If it is implemented, it will help encourage more tourists to visit the region and it will greatly benefit the economy in the region.

“Think of the Schengen Visa in Europe, which makes it easy for people around the world to travel to several European countries with just one visa.”