Schoolboy fatally shoots younger rival

Local officials on Friday visit the family of a 14-year-old schoolboy who was shot dead by 15-year-old from the same school in Pak Khad district of Bueng Kan province on Thursday night. A funeral rite is being held at the victim’s house. (Photo: Bueng Kan social development and human security office Facebook)

BUENG KAN: A 14-year-old boy was shot dead by a 15-year-old rival from the same school in Pak Khat district of this northeastern province on Thursday.

The incident took place around 7.35pm in front of a house in tambon Pak Khat, said Pol Capt Theerawisit Jinjanda, deputy inspector at the local police station. He and his colleagues, along with forensic police, a doctor from Pak Khat Hospital, and the Sawang Siwilai Rescue Unit went to inspect the scene.

They found the dead boy lying on the grass next to the house. He had a gunshot wound to the back of his head from a .38 calibre bullet, which was lodged inside. The victim was a Mathayom 2 (Grade 8) student. The shooter was a Mathayom 4 (Grade 10) student from the same school.

Police later arrested the shooter and police seized a pen gun capable of firing .38 calibre bullets as evidence. Police charged the 15-year-old with murder. The suspect confessed and was taken into custody to be prosecuted.