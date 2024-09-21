80kg of crystal meth seized in Pathum Thani

Two suspects arrested after search of pickup, weapons and ammo seized in Thanyaburi

Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thumsuthee, investigative commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, examines packs of crystal methamphetamine found inside an Isuzu MU-X pickup truck in Thanyaburi district of Pathum Thani. (Photo: Metropolitan Police Bureau IDMB)

Two drug suspects have been arrested and 80 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine and firearms seized in Thanyaburi district of Pathum Thani province.

Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) officers arrested a 23-year-old man, identified only as Onn, after a search found 80 bags containing crystal methamphetamine and two sachets of ketamine hidden inside his Isuzu MU-X pickup. The arrest took place at a car park in Rangsit-Pathum Thani Soi 14 in tambon Prachathipat of Thanyaburi on Tuesday night, Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thumsuthee, investigative commander of the MPB, said on Saturday.

The officers later arrested a second suspect, identified only as Niphon, 31, at a house not far from the car park on the same night. A search found a Smith & Wesson revolver, a shotgun and many rounds of bullets inside the house.

The arrests followed an investigation into reports that the two men had been selling drugs in the Rangsit area of the province just north of Bangkok. Investigators monitored their activities and found that they had rented the house in Rangsit-Pathum Thani Soi 14, said Pol Maj Gen Theeradet.

The duo were charged with illegal possession of Category 1 drugs (crystal methamphetamine) with intent to sell, illegal possession of Category 2 drugs (ketamine) and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

A record check showed both suspects had been arrested before on charges of involvement in the drug trade.

During questioning, the suspects claimed they had been hired to deliver drugs to dealers for 100,000 baht. They were held in police custody for legal action.