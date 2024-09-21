Dust a new problem following mudslides in Mae Sai

Mud drying out and cleanups continue, but more rain expected over the weekend

Masks are a must for motorcyclists navigating the muddy, dusty roads in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai on Saturday. (Screenshot)

Residents of Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai are grappling with thick dust as mudslides triggered by heavy rain and flooding continue to pose challenges.

Locals along Phahon Yothin Road reported that runoff over the past 11 days has left behind drying mud and dirt, creating new difficulties for them.

The hardened mud is crumbling into dust and blowing into homes, exacerbated by the increased vehicle traffic along the road heading to the border market.

The northern province is still bracing for tropical storm Soulik, which is forecast to bring further downpours and possible flooding to much of the region over the coming days.

Damaged goods on sale

Meanwhile, many vendors in Chiang Rai are offering goods damaged by flooding at heavily discounted prices, some slashing costs on clothing, bags, shoes and blankets by up to 80%, with items selling for as low as tens or hundreds of baht.

Cold-weather gear and blankets have become particularly sought after by buyers.

Mekong receding

In the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom, the water level of the Mekong River is gradually receding, measuring 11.3 metres on Saturday morning, down 20 to 30 centimetres per day, according to news reports.

While the alert level is set at 12m, there is no immediate risk of overflowing into the city, which can handle levels up to 15m.

In the past 24 hours, tropical storm Soulik brought heavy rainfall, recording 80 millimetres in Sri Songkhram district and 79mm in Ban Phaeng district. On Saturday morning, the weather was clearer with some clouds.

Water that previously flooded basement shops in Nakhon Phahom has receded to about 40cm below floor level. Shop owners in the province have started to clean their businesses and sidewalks in anticipation of reopening for the annual Boat Floating Festival and the Nakhon Phanom Red Cross Fair, scheduled for Oct 8-18.

The provincial municipality has mobilised officers and volunteers to clean up mud that accumulated in basement areas and around the Naga Monument after the river’s water levels fluctuated.