Woman falls to death from Huai Khwang condo

Rescue workers and an ambulance arrive at a condominium in Huai Khwang district of Bangkok where a 27-year-old woman fell to her death from the 43rd floor. (Photo: Amarin News Facebook)

Police are investigating the case of a 27-year-old woman who fell to her death from the 43rd floor of her condominium in the Huai Khwang area of Bangkok.

Pol Maj Gen Chawarit Chankaen, an investigator with the Sutthisan police station, said he responded to a report of a body that had fallen from a rooftop on Friday.

He said he rushed to the scene with a forensic doctor from Ramathibodi Hospital, police forensic officers and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

According to the investigation, the woman lived with her mother on the 28th floor of the building. The incident occurred when her mother was in Phuket.

Security video showed the deceased taking an elevator to the 43rd floor, where a large open space was located. It showed her climbing onto a balcony and standing on the edge before slipping and falling to her death.

Police are continuing their investigation.