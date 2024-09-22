Govt to expedite aid for tourism sites hit by flood

Listen to this article

Flooding in Nong Khai province on Sept 16. (Photo: Royal Thai Air Force)

The government will expedite its compensation plan, including soft loans and tax measures, for tourism businesses hit by the recent inundation, according to an official.

Minister of Tourism and Sports, Sorawong Thienthong, said no Saturday that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's government had discussed the plan since Wednesday.

The government is now preparing various measures, including an offer for a one-month exemption for tap water and electricity bills for households affected by the recent floods, he said.

Government aid measures, such as soft loans with low interest rates, will also be extended to tourism businesses, he said.

The government is also open to any suggestions that will support a more successful compensation scheme because the authorities need operators' input regarding their damages, Mr Sorawong said.

The aid measures for tourism businesses are expected to launch in about two weeks as various sectors are now running a damage assessment, Mr Sorawong said, noting the ministry will also conduct a damage assessment of each site.

Meanwhile, government officials have visited the provinces to check on residents who were affected by the inundation.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat and Prime Minister's Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai visited Nong Khai province in the Northeast, one of the areas affected by the overflow of the Mekong River since Sept 13, to present 1,000 packs of essential supplies and food to locals in Muang and Tha Bo districts.

Mr Julapun said the government had approved a compensation budget of 3 billion baht, some of which will added to the 20 million baht budget that the Nong Khai provincial administration has set aside to help its locals.

The province can ask for another 100 million baht from the Central Budget Bureau if it needs more financial aid, he said.

Traisuree Taisaranakul, a spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry, said Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa went to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

Although some of the water had dried up, it left a huge amount of mud, especially in Chiang Rai's Mae Sai district, she said.

The ministers also visited flooded victims in Chiang Mai's Mae Ai district and joined locals in a cleaning activity, she said.