Italian combat ship to dock in Laem Chabang

Clever features: The 'Raimondo Montecuccoli' arrives on Monday.

The Italian multipurpose combat ship the Raimondo Montecuccoli will arrive at Laem Chabang in Chon Buri on Monday.

Earlier, the ship docked in Japan and South Korea where it conducted monitoring and surveillance activities against illicit maritime activities.

The ship, entirely built in Italy, is designed with enhanced "dual use" features to perform both military tasks including patrol, logistics transport and surface combat; and disaster relief activities to help civilians, according to a source.

The Raimondo Montecuccoli is the third of seven multipurpose combat ships and the first in anti-air warfare configuration. The vessel is part of the renewal plan of the Italian navy's operational units, decided by the Italian government and parliament.

She was launched in May 2015, under the aegis of the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation, an international organisation whose core-business is the management of complex, cooperative defence equipment programmes. The vessel will resume operations when it leaves Laem Chabang on Friday.