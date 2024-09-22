Toxic smoke alert from industrial estate fire in Thailand's Rayong

A fire at the plastic precursor plant of Thai Plastic and Chemicals Plc in the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate in Muang district of Thailand's Rayong province on Sunday. (Photo: Rayong office of the Public Relations Department)

RAYONG: People living downwind of Thai Plastic and Chemicals Plc in the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate in Muang district have been advised to stay away from toxic smoke from its plant fire resulting from the leakage of flammable gas vinyl chloride.

The company on Sunday warned local people to remain indoors or wear face masks to protect themselves from smoke from its plant fire.

According to a statement from the company, it detected the leakage of a precursor for its polyvinyl chloride production in its plant on I-1 Road in the industrial estate in tambon Map Ta Phut at 12.25pm on Sunday.

The leakage caused fire and smoke. The company controlled the leakage and there were no casualties.

It apologised for the incident and promised to do its best to restore normality.

The Rayong office of the Public Relations Department reported that the fire occurred at the company's VCM1 plant and the leakage concerned the hazardous vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) gas. Vinyl chloride is used to produce plastic and is a carcinogen.

The Emergency Incident Command Center of Map Ta Phut said people living in a range of one to two kilometres downwind from the plant were advised to evacuate.

The fire was reportedly brought under control and the leakage was stopped at 3.10pm. Officials concerned were looking for affected people and would bring them to hospital for examination.

Environment and health academic Sonthi Kotchawat wrote on Facebook that the smoke was carcinogenic and locals should be evacuated from within a three-kilometre radius of the plant.

Mr Sonthi said the vinyl chloride gas can explode when it leaks and mixes with air. Inhalation of the gas can harm nerves, blood vessels, skin, bone, liver, balance and vision, he said.

In a later statement, the company said it had called off an emergency situation at its plant as the situations was now under control, with the flames extinguished at 3.05pm.

It also said that air quality in the area was normal and its environmental staff would continue to check air quality in about 40 local communities.