22-wheeler crashes into 16 vehicles

(Photos: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN - A 22-wheeled truck smashed into 16 other vehicles on Kanchanaphisek Road (Bangkok's southern ring road) in Phra Pradaeng district on Sunday evening.

Rescue workers were informed of the accident on the Bang Phli-Suksawat section of the outer ring road in tambon Bang Yaphraek about 5pm on Sunday.

The section of the road was closed for about an hour as rescue workers transported injured people to local hospitals and police removed damaged vehicles to restore traffic flow.

The incident caused several kilometres of traffic congestion heading for Pak Nam and Bang Na areas. The road was partly reopened about 6.30pm on Sunday.

Prasert Ketbung, 51, whose car was among the damaged vehicles, said traffic was slowing down on the road and suddenly the big truck smashed into many vehicles including cars, pickup trucks and a gas truck.

Police were investigating the cause of the accident.